Richard Branson: ‘I woke to find Elon Musk in my kitchen at 2am’

20 minutes to read
The Times
By Nick Rufford

The Virgin founder, 72, on getting his astronaut wings — and his unlikely friendship with space rival Elon.

On a snowy day in early 2008 Richard Branson was skiing with his family in Verbier, Switzerland,

