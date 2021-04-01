Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Review of Government-backed fund finds bullying, 'widespread' perception of gender bias

4 minutes to read
Former employment court judge Graeme Colgan's report described instances of bullying and perceptions of a male dominated culture at the fund. Photo / supplied.

Former employment court judge Graeme Colgan's report described instances of bullying and perceptions of a male dominated culture at the fund. Photo / supplied.

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

A report into workplace culture at a government-backed venture capital fund found some staff were so unhappy they quit without new jobs to go to and even lied about why they were leaving to avoid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.