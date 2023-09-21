Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Revealed: What Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell got paid after record $1.6b profit

By
5 mins to read
Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell says there's work to be done on New Zealand consumer business. Photo / Peter Meecham

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell says there's work to be done on New Zealand consumer business. Photo / Peter Meecham

Dairy giant Fonterra rewarded chief executive Miles Hurrell with a $300,000 pay rise for a stellar lift in the co-operative’s 2023 financial performance, taking his remuneration to $4.6 million.

However, that was only what he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business