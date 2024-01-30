Voyager 2023 media awards
Revealed: The voice to replace Kim Hill on RNZ Saturday Morning

Shayne Currie
3 mins to read
Kim Hill left RNZ and her Saturday Morning show in November. Photo / NZME

A former Morning Report host will replace Kim Hill on RNZ’s Saturday Morning show - and RNZ may also appoint a co-host.

Susie Ferguson - who hosted Saturday Morning last weekend - has been announced

