Air New Zealand is bringing a Boeing 777 back into service after hibernation through much of the pandemic.

The 777-300 has been on the ground for nearly 600 days and will be brought back initially for cargo flights.

The aircraft, ZK-OKQ, last flew on June 20 in 2020 between Melbourne and Auckland before being parked up at Auckland Airport due to the pandemic. It has spent the last four weeks getting a maintenance makeover in Auckland.

It will initially fly cargo-only services between New Zealand, Australia, and Los Angeles, carrying fresh New Zealand produce to the world – including salmon, lamb and seafood, as well as pharmaceutical and e-commerce goods.

The airline is retiring its older Boeing 777-200s and the larger -300 model has been parked as more fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliners have been doing mainly cargo flying around the network. Some of these planes are due to have their wings repainted soon.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan says the return of the airline's first 777 aircraft is an "incredibly special day" for the airline and is a sign that the tides are turning.

"After the past 24 months of predominately operating a domestic business, seeing our iconic B777 back in action will be an emotional moment for many Air New Zealanders."

The aircraft flying today was the first 777-300 in its fleet. The airline will be keeping a close eye on international demand and, when appropriate, will bring back further B777-300s into service.

"It's a positive sign there is light at the end of the tunnel, and while it's only flying cargo to begin with, we are hopeful that as the border restrictions continue to ease, we will be welcoming customers back on board soon," said Morgan.

"Our cargo business is right in the middle of its busiest season with New Zealand products in high demand around the globe so this extra 40 tonnes of belly space is a much-needed boost for New Zealand exporters."

The aircraft will operate its first service cargo on Thursday between Auckland and Melbourne. The airline has benefited by around $500m from the taxpayer-funded Government freight support scheme.

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots Association says the resumption of 777-300 flights on top of border reopening plans is a welcome development for pilots.

The association's president Captain Andrew Ridling says that preparation has been the key, including long hours in aircraft simulators and exercises for again carrying passengers as well as cargo.

"Training requirements on such a large aircraft are lengthy and complex which requires substantial lead times. For many of our members, what appears a more solid opening of the border means life returning to normal, with the understanding this is a 'new' normal.

"With the many pilots lost to the industry, and many others on furlough and reduced incomes due to Covid, the industry has been effectively in hibernation."

Ridling said that throughout this pandemic, NZALPA has needed to take a leadership position, give extra support for our members and remind pilots take heart and that we will get through this.

"Our mantra has been that if we think about the people all of the other decisions become easy," he said.



Air freight continues to boom. A survey of airlines by the International Air Transport Association found 71 per cent of respondents reported growing volumes in the last quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Those stating improvement mentioned higher demand for air cargo during the

peak season partly thanks to congested supply chains in the shipping industry. Another supportive factor was also recovering belly-hold capacity with the restart of passenger operations.

The industry remains optimistic about cargo demand in the year ahead. Nearly two-thirds (64 per cent ) of survey respondents predicted further improvement in air cargo traffic.