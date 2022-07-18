Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Retirement village share prices plummet after housing market softens

5 minutes to read
How open gang warfare and brazen shootings are affecting Auckand’s crime stats, business confidence at a record low and sweltering heat hits the UK in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

How open gang warfare and brazen shootings are affecting Auckand’s crime stats, business confidence at a record low and sweltering heat hits the UK in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

NZX-listed retirement village company share prices are being hammered by the housing market downturn, according to a new report.

Andrew Steele and Nick Yeo of Jarden released a study, No Sign of Improvement in Aged

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.