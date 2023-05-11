Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Retirement village sector ‘not immune’ to scrutiny: Dekker on probe

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
How serious could new scrutiny of the retirement village sector be in terms of effects for owner/operators and investors? Photo / supplied

How serious could new scrutiny of the retirement village sector be in terms of effects for owner/operators and investors? Photo / supplied

What’s the outlook for investments in the multibillion-dollar retirement village sector, given the Commerce Commission probe announced this week after unfair practice complaints?

Arrie Dekker, Jarden managing director and research head, released a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business