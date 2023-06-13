Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Retirement village residents billed $100 for job replacing $5.80 toilet washer

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Residents of a South Island village were surprised to get the $100 invoice. Photo / supplied

Residents of a South Island village were surprised to get the $100 invoice. Photo / supplied

An elderly couple living in a retirement village got a $100 bill for a job replacing a $5.80 washer to fix their toilet.

Nigel Matthews of the Retirement Village Residents Association which represents those living

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business