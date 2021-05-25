Website of the Year

Retirement village operator Arvida Group seeks big hike to director fee pool

Arvida chairman Peter Wilson rings the bell alongside former All Black Dan Carter at the company's listing ceremony in 2014. Photo / Dean Purcell

Duncan Bridgeman
Retirement village and aged-care operator Arvida is asking shareholders to approve a 28 per cent increase in the amount of money available to pay its six directors after seeking advice from the Institute of Directors.

