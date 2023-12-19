Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Retailers gear up for rush of last-minute Christmas shoppers

Alka Prasad
By
4 mins to read
Pre-Christmas sales volumes are up for some major retailers but spending has slowed around the country. Photo / Alex Burton

Pre-Christmas sales volumes are up for some major retailers but spending has slowed around the country. Photo / Alex Burton

Retailers are still hoping for a rush of last-minute Christmas shoppers despite pressures from the cost-of-living crisis.

Spending hit $1.625 billion in the first 14 days of December, up 2.3 per cent on the same

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business