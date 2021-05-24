Website of the Year

Retail spending surge may see NZ avoid recession

4 minutes to read
General view of Muriwai beach on Auckland's west coast, surf school. NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton 14 May 2021

Liam Dann
NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

Economists say New Zealand could skip the double-dip recession.

Kiwis resumed their post-Covid spending spree through the summer months, buying up surfboards and other outdoor recreational goods to enjoy their holidays at home.

Higher spending

