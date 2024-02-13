Retail spending increases in January

Spending on apparel, which includes clothing and other soft-goods, rose 3.1 per cent in January compared to the prior month. Photo / 123RF

Spending on apparel, which includes clothing and other soft-goods, rose 3.1 per cent in January compared to the prior month. Photo / 123RF

Retail spending was up in January compared with the prior month as Kiwis spent more across all retail industry groups, according to Stats NZ.

Figures for electronic card transactions show spending in the core industries (consumables, durables, hospitality, and apparel) increased 1.9 per cent, or $109 million.

Retail spending (which includes core retail and the motor vehicles and fuel industry groups) rose 1.7 per cent ($114m).

Spending on durables was up $28m (1.8 per cent); apparel rose $10m (3.1 per cent); consumables was up $9.3m (0.4 per cent); fuel increased $9.1m (1.6 per cent); and motor vehicles (excluding fuel) rose $1.8m (0.9 per cent).

Non-retail spend - which includes medical, healthcare and travel and tour arrangement) increased by $60m (2.7 per cent) from December 2023.

The total value of electronic card spending increased $187m (2.0 per cent) in January compared to December.