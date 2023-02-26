Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Kiwi's getting "less bang for our buck" as sales volumes dip

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
The hospitality sector saw big sales boost in December quarter, NZH File Pic

The hospitality sector saw big sales boost in December quarter, NZH File Pic

The total volume of retail sales decreased 4 per cent in the December 2022 quarter compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod noted that households were “splashing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business