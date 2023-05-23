Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Results at a glance: Eroad, Rakon

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
New Eroad CEO Mark Heine on what went wrong, and his comeback plans Video / NZ Herald

Eroad

Telematics firm Eroad, which merged with rival Coretex in December 2021, reported a net loss of $3.0 million for the year to March 31, from its year-ago net loss of $9.6m. On an ebit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business