Results at a glance: Arvida’s record earnings; Green Cross’ bitter pill

Arvida's investment property portfolio is valued at $3.43 billion. Photo / Ben Fraser

Arvida Group

Arvida Group lifted annual underlying earnings 20% to a record in the March year on strong resales of its occupation rights, but the bottom line was knocked by a smaller fair value gain of the property portfolio.

Underlying earnings rose to $88 million in the 12 months ended March 31 from $73.5m a year earlier.

Arvida lifted sales 16% to $376.4m on increased sales and margins on its resale of occupation rights.

New sales volumes dropped 19% due to weather and supply disruptions, but higher prices underpinned revenue.

Net profit dropped to $82.5m from $198.9m, with a smaller fair value gain on the portfolio of $80.9m compared to $156m a year earlier. The prior period was also bolstered by a $43.9m gain on the acquisition of villages.

“The retirement living side of our business continued to experience high demand and delivered solid sales performance for the year,” Jeremy Nicoll said in a statement.

Arvida delivered 215 new units in the March year and expects to deliver a 57-apartment development in Auckland’s Aria Bay in the first half of the March 2024 year. It bought two greenfield sites in the period and has the capacity to build more than 2,200 villas and care suites.

“We continue to experience high demand for our care suite product with it now forming a core part of our standard master plan for new greenfield developments,” Nicoll said.

“We broadly target new sites that yield 200 villas, 35-to-60 care suites and a range of amenity for residents.”

The investment property portfolio was valued at $3.43 billion as at March 31, up from $3.06b a year earlier, made up of the $80.4m fair value gain and $271.3m of development work.

Net debt grew to $615m from $447m, with the gearing ratio of debt-to-equity rising to 30.5% from 24.9%.

The board declared a final dividend of 2.35 cents per share to be paid on June 22. That takes the annual return to 4.85 cents, down from 5.5 cents a year earlier. That equates to 40% of underlying profit.

Arvida’s board introduced a new policy of paying 30% to 50% of underlying profit from April this year – a lower band than the previous range of 40% to 60% – and expects the 2024 return to be at the bottom end of the new range.

Chair Anthony Beverley said the new policy better matches free cash flow to distributions, and comes at an uncertain time in the economy that requires a prudent approach to new development. “Our focus is on ensuring we have the capital disciplines in place to continue to build through the current cycle well within funding limits,” Beverley said.

The shares have dropped 28% so far this year to $1.13.

Green Cross Health

Green Cross Health is urging the government to increase funding for the sector as its remaining pharmacy and GP businesses face increasingly stretched margins.

The company lifted net profit to $50.5 million in the 12 months ended March 31 from $33.1m a year earlier, due to the $30.3m gain on the sale of its community health division.

Operating profit from continuing operations dropped 29% to $34.3m from what had been a record the year earlier, even as revenue edged up 3% to $493.6m.

Green Cross’ pharmacy division – which operates the Life Pharmacy and Unichem brands – posted operating profit of $21.1m on revenue of $360.4m, down from earnings of $35.9m on revenue of $367.1m a year earlier when activity was boosted by the covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The firm’s medical unit, which includes The Doctors general practices, posted an operating profit of $16.2m on revenue of $133.2m, compared to earnings of $16m on revenue of $111m a year earlier.

“In the period ahead, the board is expecting to see a return to more normal trading conditions, with patient and customer numbers starting to increase back to pre-covid-19 levels, though workforce shortages and inflationary pressures will continue to provide headwinds in the near term,” the company said in a statement.

“Green Cross Health calls on government to significantly increase funding to help offset cost inflation, enabling the most vulnerable to access healthcare services.”

The government trimmed its appropriation for delivering primary, community, public and population health services to $8.16 billion in the June 2024 year, from an estimated $8.25b in the year ending June. The 2023 estimate was increased by $283.8m, of which the biggest contribution came from $91.5m of extra funding to meet the interim fixing order for Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand pay equity settlements.

Not alone

Retirement village operator and developer Arvida voiced a similar sentiment when reporting its annual earnings today, saying government policy is shaping the sector’s care strategy and frustrating a return to sustainable profitability, primarily through pay disparity and a funding shortfall.

“The government has responded to sector advocacy with a process to reduce nurse pay disparity as well as including nurses on the green list pathway for residency,” Arvida said.

“Neither have had a discernible impact on resolving sector workforce issues yet.”

Green Cross said it’s eyeing opportunities for its medical division to work more closely with Te Whatu Ora, Te Aka Whai Ora Māori Health Authority and local partners to improve how care is delivered more equitably to communities. It also welcomed the removal of the $5 prescription charge from July, saying it will improve access in the community for those who are most vulnerable.

The board declared a final dividend of 3.5 cents per share, to be paid on June 23, taking the ordinary dividends to 7 cents for the year, up from 6.5 cents a year earlier. Green Cross also paid a special dividend of 28 cents per share on April 28 after selling the community health division.

The shares rose 1.4% to $1.46 in early trading on the NZX and are up 26.1% so far this year, outperforming the listed healthcare sector, which has gained 5.6% in the year to date.