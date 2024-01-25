Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Restaurant Brands shares gain as Kiwis gobble up fast food - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Fast food operator Restaurant Brands gained 6c to $4.06 after fourth quarter sales rose. Photo / NZME

Fast food operator Restaurant Brands gained 6c to $4.06 after fourth quarter sales rose. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket had a lacklustre day, unperturbed by the action offshore that saw computer software giant Microsoft join the elite US$3 trillion club.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded flat for most of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business