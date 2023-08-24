Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reserve Bank’s money printing boosts Kiwibank’s profits

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Kiwibank's profit has grown by 34 per cent in the year to June.

Kiwibank's profit has grown by 34 per cent in the year to June.

Kiwibank is reporting a record profit, partly thanks to one of the Reserve Bank’s (RBNZ) Covid-era money printing programmes.

Kiwibank’s profit after tax rose by 34 per cent, to $175 million, in the year to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business