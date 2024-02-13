Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reserve Bank’s Adrian Orr fumbles the fiat bag as ‘print money’ joke goes viral

Madison Reidy
By
3 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr's comment made in a Select Committee meeting on Monday has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on X. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr's comment made in a Select Committee meeting on Monday has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on X. Photo / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS

Adrian Orr’s typically pretty good at reading a room but his latest joke about printing money fell flat and only fuelled more middle fingers to the fiat system.

“It’s a great business to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business