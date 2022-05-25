Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Reserve Bank raises OCR to 2 per cent as it seeks to smack down inflation

4 minutes to read
Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann explains the Reserve Bank's decision to fight inflation by raising the Official Cash Rate. Video / Cameron Pitney / Mark Mitchell

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann explains the Reserve Bank's decision to fight inflation by raising the Official Cash Rate. Video / Cameron Pitney / Mark Mitchell

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has come out swinging, pledging to do what it takes to smack down inflation.

The central bank on Wednesday lifted the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 points

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.