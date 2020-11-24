Reserve Bank outlines major risks to New Zealand economy

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ongoing containment of Covid-19 and significant fiscal and monetary support has ensured the New Zealand economy has been resilient to the economic shocks from the pandemic but significant risks remain, according to the Reserve Bank.

New Zealand's central bank released its six-monthly Financial Stability Report this morning and Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr said the relatively resilient economy meant the financial system had not been tested as severely as it could have been.

"The banking system has maintained strong buffers of capital and liquidity, and the insurance sector remains well capitalised."

But Orr also signalled caution saying Covid-19 remained rampant internationally implying significant risks to New Zealanders' health and economic prosperity remain.

"Businesses domestically and internationally face ongoing challenges as fiscal support measures unwind, which will lead to an increase in loan impairments for banks," he said.

Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand acknowledged that actions to support employment and investment had also spurred on activity in the housing market resulting in an increase in higher-risk lending, particularly to property investors.

"High leverage in the housing sector poses risks if house prices fall sharply or unemployment rises, reducing the ability to service loans.

"This is why the Reserve Bank intends to re-impose LVR restrictions to guard against continued growth in high-risk lending and ensure that banks remain resilient to a future housing market downturn," Bascand said.

The Reserve Bank has signalled its intends to consult on re-introducing the bank restriction from March 1.

Bascand said banks needed to continue to support their customers and maintain their appetite to lend.

"The Reserve Bank remains committed to supporting the long term financial stability of our economy, this is why we have undertaken a number of temporary regulatory actions to ensure that banks have sufficient capacity to remain supportive. Ongoing capital relief and a continuation of banks' dividend restrictions both support the continued provision of credit, particularly to the business sector," he said.