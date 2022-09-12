Voyager 2022 media awards
Reserve Bank governor's tone turns hawkish

How has Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr's trip to Jackson Hole influenced his thinking? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mortgage holders secretly hoping an economic slowdown will see interest rates fall soon may be out of luck.

The western world's most influential central banker, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, underlined his resolve to bring

