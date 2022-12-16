Researcher accuses NZX CEOs of being ‘frequently dismissive’ of ethics code

A Victoria University researcher has ranked listed companies code of ethics, by examining how simply the document reads and if it includes a statement of support from the chief executive. Photo / Supplied

Chief executives of many major companies are accused of being “ethically adrift” by a researcher who is disappointed by their presumed lack of engagement with the enforced code of ethics.

Jane Arnott of the Victoria University of Wellington has released a report titled Codes vs Commitment that ranks firms adherence to, and engagement with, the requirements and recommendations of the New Zealand Stock Exchange’s (NZX) Corporate Governance Code.

Two-thirds, or 68 per cent, of the top 50 companies listed on the NZX were rated as having a score of six points or less out of a maximum 10. Restaurant Brands, Ebos, Vital Healthcare, Sanford and Scales Corporation were the lowest-ranked companies, with scores of zero or one. Asked to respond to the survey, those companies that did were extremely critical of the methodology.

The report found only one-third of listed firms, or 32 per cent, rated above seven points. The top scorers, with the highest rating of 10 points, were Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Ryman Healthcare, Air New Zealand, ANZ Banking Group, Genesis Energy, Meridian Energy, Fonterra, Fletcher Building and KMD Brands.

Overall, there was no change compared with the findings the year before.

“It is evident that the level of understanding and adherence to the NZX Corporate Governance Code ... is frequently dismissive,” the report said.

Despite being ranked poorly by the report’s standards, the bottom five companies all had codes of ethics or conduct publicly available online.

In a statement, Sanford said its chief executive and chair both prioritised ethics internally and ethics training was provided to staff and repeated regularly.

Similarly, Scales managing director Andy Borland said Scales operated training workshops that directors attended and had a confidential hotline for staff to raise any ethics concerns - no issues were raised this year.

“I am sorry that the initial scan showed Scales up with such a low score in the assessment, which I can not explain given the efforts we undertake on a daily basis to ensure ethics and doing the right thing is a part of our DNA,” Borland said.

Vital fund manager Aaron Hockly said Arnott’s findings were “completely wrong”. He said Vital was exempt from the NZX requirements because it was a fund issuer, not an equity issuer, however it reported against the code’s recommendations voluntarily.

“If people have queries about it they should contact us, because that’s patently untrue,” Hockly said.

The methodology Arnott used for the assessment was developed by the UK’s Institute of Business Ethics and ranked firms out of a total 10 points for categories including the language and tone of their code of ethics, its user friendliness, the provision of channels for staff to raise issues and leadership - none of which were required by the NZX.

The report found most chief executives did not provide supporting statements with their codes of ethics. While executive endorsement of the code was also not mandatory, Arnott said best practice started with the tone from the top and more effort from leaders was required.

“Embedding a code of ethics which has a strong statement in support from the CEO, is the first line of defence to ward off such conduct risk and to protect company reputation.”

The NZX states the purpose of its Corporate Governance Code is to promote good corporate governance, which underpins reputation and could lead to higher company valuations.

The code was based off eight principles, of which there are recommendations for each. Listed issuers were required to report how they had followed those recommendations annually, and if they had not, why not. Boards could decide to not implement any of the recommendations if they believed they did not fit the company’s circumstances, although they must explain what alternative had been adopted.

Arnott’s assessment also considered whether companies were adhering to the NZX code’s recommendation that ethics training should occur regularly, of which just 22 per cent of firms said it did.

The NZX itself was grouped in the poorer performers with a rating of two out of 10 in the report because it did not explain whether training was provided regularly.

NZX spokesman Simon Beattie told the Herald that this was wrong, and it did provide staff training on its code of conduct through inductions and internal communication, however it would look to improve its reporting of those undertakings.

He said while not required, the NZX was also considering adding a supporting statement from its chief executive to its code of conduct next year.

As the regulator, Beattie said the NZX was reviewing its corporate governance code and may amend it to say staff training should occur every three years and companies must explain how its leadership sets the tone from the top.

“NZX takes corporate governance seriously and has an attitude of continuous improvement.”

Vector and KMD Brands were hailed in the report as exemplary on all fronts, with their codes including messages from the chief executive emphasising company values.

Researcher Jane Arnott wants chief executives to endorse their company code of ethics to encourage best practice. Photo / Supplied

Arnott encouraged all executives to follow suit, by penning personal introductions to internal ethics documents that explained how ethics related to performance and profit.

“The code of ethics for the company you head, warrants your attention and your investment.

