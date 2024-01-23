Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Research finds hybrid working rose last year for Kiwi workers - and we’re more productive

Cameron Smith
By
3 mins to read
Hybrid work is at a healthy level in New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

Hybrid work is at a healthy level in New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

A new study has revealed the number of New Zealanders working from home has risen in the past year, along with the productivity of hybrid workers.

“Hybrid work is at a healthy level in New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business