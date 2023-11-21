Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Repeat offender contractor fined $34,000 for illegal Albany Heights work

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Albany Heights where the offending occurred: one neighbour complained about 100 native trees had been affected while another complained of a huge clay slip. Photo / Google Maps

Albany Heights where the offending occurred: one neighbour complained about 100 native trees had been affected while another complained of a huge clay slip. Photo / Google Maps

Auckland Council has won a prosecution against an earthworks contractor who is a repeat offender.

Tao Ma was convicted and fined $34,000 for illegal earthworks at site at Albany Heights where native trees were affected.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business