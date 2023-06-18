Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reddit stands firm in clash with users as blackout on forums escalates

Financial Times
By Hannah Murphy
6 mins to read
Reddit chief executive Steve Huffman. Photo / Getty Images

Reddit chief executive Steve Huffman. Photo / Getty Images

Reddit is digging in its heels in a tense stand-off with its own online communities over the cost of data access, in a move that could threaten its nascent advertising business ahead of a potential

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business