Record arrivals from India help boost tourist numbers

The World Cup boosted visitor numbers in August. Photo / Getty Images

The number of visitor arrivals from India reached a record high of 70,000 in the past year while tourism was also boosted by the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Stats NZ data shows India is the fifth-largest source of overseas visitors to New Zealand, behind Australia, the United States, Britain and China.

India’s ranking as a source has progressively risen from 19th in 2003, 10th in 2013 and ninth in 2019.

About six in 10 visitor arrivals from India came to visit friends and relatives in the August 2023 year, compared with three in 10 in 2003, Stats NZ population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

“This mirrors the growing Indian population living in New Zealand and connections with India.”

Although there are no non-stop flights between the two countries, air service agreements have been expanded to allow them and airlines in India have direct flights on the radar.

Overall, there were 206,800 overseas visitor arrivals in August 2023, or 82 per cent of the pre-Covid-19 level in August 2019.

That was up from 129,800 last year, which was 52 per cent of the August 2019 level.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup was a big boost. About 14,000 more overseas visitors arrived from the United States in July and August 2023, compared with July-August 2019.

Overseas visitor arrivals have increased following the progressive relaxation of travel restrictions from early 2022.

An increase in the number of international flights landing in and departing from New Zealand reflects the rebound in travel. In August 2023, 2800 flights landed in New Zealand, compared with 1900 in August 2022.

New Zealand-resident traveller arrivals (typically Kiwis taking a holiday overseas) was 241,200 in the month of August, up 69,000 from August 2022.

