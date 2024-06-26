Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Receivers trying to sell Whakapapa skifield: Latest Ruapehu Alpine Lifts report

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
The Ruapehu skifields at Whakapapa, Tūroa, and Tukino are all within a two hour drive of Taupō. Photo / Mt Ruapehu

The Ruapehu skifields at Whakapapa, Tūroa, and Tukino are all within a two hour drive of Taupō. Photo / Mt Ruapehu

Receivers are still trying to sell the insolvent Whakapapa skifield on Mount Ruapehu after the sale of Tūroa was announced in April.

The receivers have issued their latest report giving an update on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business