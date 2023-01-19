Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Rebuilding Better: What will NZ agriculture look like, beyond the commodities cycle?

Jamie Gray
By
8 mins to read
Dairy will still play a role in NZ's future, but we may not see huge swathes of land as dairy farms solely. Photo / Christine Cornege

Dairy will still play a role in NZ's future, but we may not see huge swathes of land as dairy farms solely. Photo / Christine Cornege

What is New Zealand agriculture going to look like in the decades ahead?

The sector already faces a number of pressing issues.

Peak milk, carbon farming, increased regulatory requirements and more stringent environmental standards are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business