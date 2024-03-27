Voyager 2023 media awards
Real estate agent censured, fined $1000 for advice on property use - but will appeal

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Complaints were made against the agent and an unsatisfactory conduct ruling was made. Photo / 123RF

A real estate agent has been censured and fined $1000 for comments he made about what a property could be used for, but the decision against him is being appealed.

Three people went to the

