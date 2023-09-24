Voyager 2023 media awards

Rate rises: Why economists think the global cycle of increases is over

Financial Times
4 mins to read
In the US, Fed chair Jay Powell reaffirmed the central bank’s belief that it needs to keep rates higher for longer to account for the fact that growth has held up surprisingly well in the world’s largest economy. Photo / Getty Images

As evidence mounts that global economic activity is slowing, economists, financial markets and most central banks have become convinced no further interest rate rises will be needed.

Last week, policymakers in the US, UK, Japan

