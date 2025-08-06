Advertisement
Rate hikes and reforms force councils into tough decisions – Nick Clark

By Nick Clark
NZ Herald
Dozens of councils are imposing double-digit rate hikes amid fiscal pressure and infrastructure issues.

Opinion by Nick Clark
Nick Clark is a Senior Fellow at The New Zealand Initiative

THE FACTS

  • Ratepayers face another round of double-digit rates hikes, with infrastructure issues persisting.
  • Newly elected officials will confront unsustainable debt growth and sweeping Government reforms.
  • Success requires leaders to make hard choices, control costs, and rebuild community trust.

New Zealand ratepayers are being mugged by reality.

After an average 12% rates increase last year, dozens of councils are imposing another round of double-digit hikes.

Yet the pipes still leak, the roads still crumble and the bills keep climbing. Some councils are spending more and hiking rates

