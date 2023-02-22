What the Reserve Bank's latest interest rate increase means for you and the economy. Video / NZ Herald

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says there are early signs that inflation is slowing and that it should be back down to three per cent by the middle of next year.

He told TVNZ’s Breakfast that the inflation rate should be down to five per cent by the end of this year and down to three per cent by mid-2024.

Orr said yesterday’s call to lift the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points was fully anticipated by financial markets.

LISTEN: Mike Hosking talks to Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr

He said they raised it because demand needs to slow.

At this point, demand was still out-pacing supply which meant ongoing interest rates were necessary.

”It’s not about how many moves you’ve had, it’s about where you started from and where you’ve got to,” said Orr.

He said we keep getting hit by economic shocks, most recently the Hawkes Bay and Gisborne floods, which would create upward pressure on near-term prices and medium-term inflationary pressure.

”There are harder things going on in the economy at the moment, so we’re really feeling for all of New Zealanders impacted severely by the floods,” he said.”Inflation is not going to help people dig their way out of these challenges.”

Earlier

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr yesterday lifted the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, to 4.75 per cent, despite billions of dollars in damage the economy faces after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Reserve Bank still expects the official cash rate to peak at 5.5 per cent despite the devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Monetary Policy Committee yesterday agreed the OCR should increase, as indicated in the November Statement, to ensure inflation returns to within its target range over the medium term.

It was too soon to accurately assess the monetary policy implications of Cyclone Gabrielle, the committee said.

“All else being equal, these severe storms will keep CPI inflation high for longer and may lead to a longer period with inflation above 7 per cent,” the committee said.

Over coming weeks, prices for some goods are likely to spike and activity will be weaker than previously expected.

The Committee assessed that, while the balance of risks around inflation remained skewed to the upside, the extent of this risk had moderated somewhat since November.

As a result, a 50 basis point move balanced the need to ensure core inflation and inflation expectations fall, against the early signs that demand was beginning to moderate towards the economy’s productive capacity.

With the economy facing a major new challenge, Orr faces a tough task communicating the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy strategy.

Early estimates have the total cyclone damage bill running to around $13 billion but that includes costs covered by insurance.

Currently, at 7.2 per cent, inflation was below the RBNZ forecast of 7.5 per cent and the balance of risks was tilted to the downside.

Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, both badly affected in the cyclone, account for about 3.5 per cent of GDP between them, ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said.