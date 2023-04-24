Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

‘Rate cuts by November’ - Kiwibank economists expect recession to see off inflation

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
The Reserve Bank may have to cut the cash rate this year. Photo / NZME

The Reserve Bank may have to cut the cash rate this year. Photo / NZME

Kiwibank economists say they expect to see the Reserve Bank cutting the Official Cash Rate by November as the economy heads into recession.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr and his team are sticking to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business