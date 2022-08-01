Voyager 2021 media awards
Rare Lalique glass collection smashes records in $1 million auction

A collection of fine Lalique glassware, owned by Dr Jack Richards, sold at auction on Sunday for more than $1 million. Photo / Alan Gibson

Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior reporter

Fierce bidding for pieces of Art Nouveau Lalique decorative glass broke records and reached more than $1 million in sales at a Webb's auction at the weekend.

Lalique collectors from New Zealand, the UK, Milan,