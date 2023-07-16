Voyager 2023 media awards

Rakon warns earnings could be a third below guidance

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Rakon chief executive Sinan Altug on the challenges of Covid, the CO2 crisis, and new markets. Video / Molly Floyd

Rakon says a slowdown in telecommunications means its FY2024 operating earnings could come in a third lower than forecast.

A telco slowdown presents a “risk” to $10 million to its 2024 ebitdai (earnings before finance

