Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Radius Residential Care: Revenue up, rising expenses push profit down

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Matamata Country Lodge is Radius Care's 24th care home and fourth retirement village.

Matamata Country Lodge is Radius Care's 24th care home and fourth retirement village.

Listed aged care rest home and retirement village owner/operator Radius Residential Care pushed up revenue 21 per cent but rising costs reduced its bottom-line profit.

The company made $84.4m total revenue in the six months

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business