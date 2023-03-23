Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Quarter of gen-Xers not sure when they will retire

Tamsyn Parker
By
5 mins to read
Many gen-Xers are planning to work beyond age 65 either part-time or full time. Photo / 123rf

Many gen-Xers are planning to work beyond age 65 either part-time or full time. Photo / 123rf

One in four Kiwis in generation X are not sure when they will retire despite some being just seven years away from turning 65, research from ANZ has revealed.

Fiona Mackenzie, managing director for funds

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business