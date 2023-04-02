Voyager 2022 media awards
Quarter of emerging countries lose effective access to debt markets

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Countries such as Kenya that had planned to issue bonds have avoided coming to market. Photo / Malin Fezehai, New York Times

By Martha Muir

More than a quarter of emerging market countries have found themselves effectively locked out of international bond markets as recent chaos in the banking sector has prompted investors to shun riskier assets.

