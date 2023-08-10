Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Qatar Airways back flying non-stop: Where New Zealand ranks in list of world’s longest flights

Grant Bradley
By
3 mins to read
Qatar Airways cabin services director Ana Ciobanu gives a tour on the QSuite on board Qatar Airways. / Greg Bowker

Qatar Airways’ return to Auckland with non-stop flights from Doha from early next month will mean New Zealand is the destination for three of the top 10 longest flights in the world.

The 14,535-kilometre flight

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business