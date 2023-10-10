Qantas board chairman Richard Goyder will quit the airline.

The airline’s board today announced plans for renewal in recognition of the “reputational issues” facing the group and to support the restoration of trust in the company.

Qantas is alleged to have sold tickets on thousands of cancelled flights, was found in court to have sacked 1700 ground staff illegally and lobbied to stop rival Qatar Airways from operating in Australia. Chief executive Alan Joyce, whose multi-million salary has long been a source of controversy, quit in September and the airline has also been under fire for poor levels of service while air fares have soared along with profits.

Pilots have called for his resignation but Goyder could potentially have another year in the job, saying he will retire “prior” to the annual general meeting in late 2024.

The board has also started an independent review of key governance matters over the past 12 months and will reveal the results in the second quarter of next year.

Richard Goyder, chairman of Qantas. Photo / Bloomberg

As announced in May, non-executive director Michael L’Estrange will retire at this year’s annual meeting on November 3.

Directors Jacqueline Hey and Maxine Brenner will retire at the Qantas half-year results in February 2024 after 10 years of service.

Three new directors will offer themselves for election at this year’s annual meeting (Doug Parker, Heather Smith and new chief executive Vanessa Hudson) as well as two existing directors (Todd Sampson and Belinda Hutchinson).

Goyder said: “As a Board, we acknowledge the significant reputational and customer service issues facing the Group and recognise that accountability is required to restore trust”.

Qantas has gone through an “incredibly difficult” period since its operation was grounded during the pandemic.

“The recovery has not been easy, and mistakes were made. We again apologise for those times where we got it wrong,” he said.

“I have always sought to act in the best interests of Qantas. Measured and orderly succession at Board level will support the important work under way led by Vanessa and her new management team. Fundamentally, the Group is in a very strong position to overcome its current challenges and deliver for all its stakeholders in the years ahead,” said Goyder.

Once the new directors are in place, the board is expected to have an average tenure of around three years at the 2024 annual meeting, providing a balance of fresh leadership with necessary continuity.

The board has initiated the process to appoint new non-executive directors in the months ahead as well as a new Chairman. New committee roles will be appointed in due course.

