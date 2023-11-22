Qantas is flexing its muscle in New Zealand, promoting sale fares for Kiwis to nine destinations in Asia.

The airline is now the biggest carrier across the Tasman and the flights (via Australia) include services to Tokyo, Singapore, Bali, Shanghai, Delhi and Seoul.

Return economy flights start at $899 to Shanghai and from $1489 to Delhi.

The flights are from all four of New Zealand’s gateways where Qantas operates: Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

The airline says the “Asia Red Tail Sale” followed the resumption of Shanghai services last month and additional flights to Hong Kong and Singapore (via Sydney).

From this weekend, frequencies to Tokyo will double from 14 to 28 per week, offering customers the choice of four daily connecting flights to Japan.

Qantas, facing legal and reputation issues at home, also recently boosted its international network out of New Zealand, with new routes and more flights added, including the launch of a daily Wellington-to-Brisbane service with QantasLink, and flights from Auckland to New York increasing from three to four times a week.

Flights from Christchurch to Sydney have increased from 11 to 14 times a week.

Former Air New Zealand and MediaWorks executive Cam Wallace is now Qantas’ international boss and the airline is expanding its global network.

Customers travelling on some of these routes will have the chance to join the airline’s “Neighbour Free” seating trial, where some Economy passengers have the option to keep the seat next to them free.

On transtasman flights, that will cost about A$45 ($49). Long-haul routes will cost up to A$225.

The airline says customers still holding Qantas Covid credits can use them on these sale fares and get double points.

Qantas fares include checked baggage, complimentary food and beverages and seat selection.

QantasLink’s first brand-new Airbus A220 features the artwork of senior Pitjantjatjara artist Maringka Baker.

Australia’s Executive Traveller said Wallace told a panel at South x Southwest Sydney that the airline was looking hard at new global routes in addition to a Perth-Paris flight to be launched next year.

He also touched on the opportunity to fly the airline’s new “gamechanger” Airbus A220s on longer international regional routes. The low-cost-per-seat planes could fly the Tasman, a possibility rival airlines say will increase competition even more.

In submissions in support of their proposed transtasman codeshare, Air New Zealand and Virgin Australia say Qantas has an “extensive” transtasman network and continues to increase its frequency and services.

The applicants say, because of hot competition on the Tasman, their deal should be approved.

In its application to New Zealand’s Ministry of Transport and Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Air NZ and Virgin say the Qantas group, including Jetstar, has the largest market share for transtasman services by tickets sold and capacity.

The Qantas group has 44 per cent, compared to Air NZ at 43 per cent. Virgin Australia, which flies only to Queenstown (a destination excluded from the codeshare application), has 4 per cent of the market.

Air NZ and Virgin say the arrival of A220s into the Qantas fleet (29 are expected by 2027) opens up new international routes.

The A220 has the ability to fly between any city in Australia and further, with a range of over 6000km. Comparatively, the Sydney-to-Christchurch route is a total of 2164km.

“Therefore, the commencement of service with this aircraft paves the way for new domestic and short-haul international routes. It is anticipated that Qantas may deploy this narrow-body fleet to increase capacity on transtasman services.”

Qantas last month launched daily flights between Brisbane and Wellington with a smaller Embraer E190 aircraft that offers a cost advantage over larger jets. The new service positions Qantas as the leading international carrier from Wellington, with 28 weekly services, compared to Air New Zealand’s 19 weekly services.

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.