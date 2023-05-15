Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

PwC races to contain widening Australian tax leak scandal

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Big Four firm flies top global executives to Sydney in effort to stem spiralling crisis. Photo / 123RF

Big Four firm flies top global executives to Sydney in effort to stem spiralling crisis. Photo / 123RF

PwC is racing to contain the global fallout of an Australian leak scandal on its business after it emerged that the firm used confidential government tax plans to advise tech clients.

Emails released by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business