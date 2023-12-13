Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

Putin’s good friends in America

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Republican senator JD Vance’s stance on Ukraine blends isolationism and overt support for Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Photo / Jose Luis Magana, AP

OPINION

There are few better examples of strategic mood swing than the US foreign policy establishment on Ukraine. A year ago, it was debating Russia’s dismemberment and bringing Vladimir Putin to trial for war crimes.

