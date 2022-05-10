Pushpay reveals earnings, US shift, as buyers circle

Pushpay chief executive Molly Matthews. Photo / File

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Pushpay has reported annual operating earnings of US$62.4 million for the year to March 31 - in line with tightened guidance - but forecast lower underlying earnings of US$56m to US$61m for FY2023.

Shares were down 2.26 per cent to $1.30 in early trading.

The Kiwi-American company also said plans a restructure to shift its intellectual property from its New Zealand subsidiary to its US subsidiary - although it has some IRD hurdles to jump through first.

"Over the past few years, with over 98% of the group's operating revenues coming from the US, there has been a progressive shift in the location of the group's management and support functions from New Zealand to the US," the company said in a statement.

The shift in focus toward the US had required Pushpay to review its transfer pricing, the firm said. Transfer pricing - or which country costs are booked in, which impacts tax - has been a hot topic between Inland Revenue and tech firms that operate in more than one country.

There will be a non-cash transaction between Pushpay's NZ and US operations to seal the deal. There will be "no impact on the employment or impact of staff".

It added, "Pushpay has proactively engaged with the New Zealand Inland Revenue via the lodgement of an application for a binding ruling on key aspects of the transaction and remains committed to meeting its tax obligations in all jurisdictions. Subject to final bank approval, it is expected that the transaction will be effected within the next few months."

The maker of donation and church management software was founded in Auckland a decade ago by Chris Heaslip and Eliot Crowther, but now has most of its staff - and its new CEO, Molly Matthews - in Oregon and Colorado.

Revenue for FY2022 increased by 13 per cent to US$202.8m, while net profit increased from the year-ago US$2.2m to US$33m.

Customer numbers increased 31 per cent to 14,508 for the full-year (from the year-ago 11,099), driven partly by organic growth but "primarily" the acquisition of Resi Media, but were close to flat in the second half with net additions of 413.

Excluding the Resi Media acquisition, Pushpay added a net 551 customers, which Matthews said was short of internal targets in a softer than anticipated market.

The guidance for lower operating earnings in FY2023 was pinned on investments for growth. The company, which has its base in large Protestant congregations, wants to expand into the Catholic market, where it sees an addressable market of US$600m to US$700m (or a quarter of faith giving in the US) but faces incumbents (see below).

Matthews said Covid began as a tailwind as congregations moved online, increasing uptake of digital solutions, but had more recently become a headwind, in part because of consolidation among some smaller churches.

An "increasingly competitive labour market leading to wage and salary pressures" was also cited by Matthews as a factor in the software guidance for FY2021.

Matthews said on a conference call tht Pushpay would overcome these headwinds, in part, by aiming to win 25 per cent of Catholic parishes over the next five years.

The CEO said 170 parishes had been signed up during the early days of the push.

Sale could be at a half-billion premium

Last month, Pushpay confirmed it had fielded "multiple" takeover offers and had appointed Goldman Sachs to assess them.

There was no immediate update on the sales process today, although the transfer of intellectual property to Pushpay's American operation could be seen as clearing the way for a sale to a US buyer.

Pushpay shares closed at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has spiked since April 27, when it had fielded "multiple" takeover offers and had appointed Goldman Sachs to assess them.

Despite the jump, shares were still well off their pandemic high of $2.35 in 2020 (for a $2.35b market cap) as lockdowns sent congregations online, fuelling demand for the Auckland-founded, NZX-listed company's software in its core US market.

Jarden analyst Guy Hooper said in an April 20 note that a Pushpay sale could be at a premium of around $500 million on Pushpay's current share price.

Hooper noted that while data was scarce in the sector, recent transactions - including a November deal that saw New York-based investment firm Reverence Capital Partners take a majority investment in church management software provider Ministry Brands - had occurred at an average multiple of 6.2x sales, implying that Pushpay could be valued at up to $2b in a takeover - or roughly a half-billion premium on its current market cap.

(Pushpay shares were at $1.28 - that is, close to Tuesday's close, when he made his comments).

Even if no deal goes ahead, Jarden anticipates Pushpay success in the Catholic market, and forecasts that will add 60 cents per share in value.

Pushpay 24-month NZX performance.

RBC Capital Markets - which has a $1.75 target - said in a note to clients overnight that "We believe both strategic and private equity would find Pushpay attractive given: 1) strong market position 2) positive free cash flow 3) profitability 4) high returns i.e. +25 per cent return on equity/return on invested capital 5) materially higher consensus growth versus trading multiples and trading at materially depressed multiples versus historical average.''

In a February research note, Clare Capital noted that while Pushpay had smaller trailing 12-month revenue than Blackbaud ($270m to $1.4b), the Kiwi-founded company had a much higher ebitda margin (31 per cent to Blackbaud's 12 per cent) and much lower debt.

Pushpay declined questions. Director Lovina McMurchy said, "As a public company, we cannot provide any additional information than what we have disclosed publicly. The Pushpay Board is committed to acting in the best interest of, and maximising value for, Pushpay shareholders."

If a buyout does go ahead, it will be a reversal for a company that's previously been the acquirer.

Pushpay, which has a small office in Auckland but most of its staff in the US, has bought a series of US companies including Colorado-based Church Community builder for US$87.5m in 2019 and Texas-based Resi Media, which offered a streaming platform for church services, for US$150m late last year.

Pushpay was founded in Auckland in 2011 by Eliot Crowther (who left in 2018) and Chris Heaslip (who departed the following year). The pair initially struggled until they received an anchor investment from the Huljich family, which sold its stake to US private equity interests over two block trades in 2020 (when it offloaded stock worth $124m) and 2021 ($320m). Founders Crowther and Heaslip sold their holdings as they exited the company.

Today, a clutch of US private equity firms are the largest shareholders in Pushpay, but there are a number of New Zealand parties with small holdings including ACC's investment arm (3.5 per cent), Harbour Asset Management (2.9 per cent), Fisher Funds (1.3 per cent) and Mint Asset Management (1.2 per cent).