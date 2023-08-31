Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Pushpay insider trader flags appeal

Matt Nippert
By
3 mins to read
Brian Dickey, prosecutor for the Financial Markets Authority, opposed continued name suppression for the man found guilty of insider trading. Photograph / Michael Craig

Brian Dickey, prosecutor for the Financial Markets Authority, opposed continued name suppression for the man found guilty of insider trading. Photograph / Michael Craig

An individual found guilty last week of trading in Pushpay shares using inside information has argued his name suppression should continue as identifying him could, should he succeed in overturning the verdict and have his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business