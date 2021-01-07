Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Pump and dump' cannabis business MediCann sees investor money drained in legal fight

5 minutes to read

Medicann was put into liquidation in 2018, but the legal fallout continues. Photo / Getty Images

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

Investors look likely to be left out of pocket amid a legal battle between former directors of a failed cannabis firm described as a "pump and dump" scheme in court.

The six-monthly liquidators' report for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.