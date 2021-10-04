Voyager 2021 media awards
Pump and be dammed: Could Lake Onslow solve our electricity woes?

15 minutes to read
By: George Driver

Is a $4 billion hydro storage proposal in central Otago an outmoded "think big" solution or the only sustainable answer to our dry-year electricity needs? By George Driver.

In a year when wholesale electricity prices

