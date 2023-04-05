Around a third of the Auckland Council’s operating and capital budgets go to transport.

OPINION:

The consultation for Auckland Council’s budget and general rates increases closed last week and it will be interesting to see the results.

A big concern is how $125 million of required cost savings will play out for public transport. The budget requirements are not surprising - the mayor and several commentators have warned about this in one way or another. Digging into the detail, you can see the effects of the post-Covid inflationary environment coming through in the cost of public services. For example, waste collection services are suffering cost inflation in excess of 10 per cent.

The current state of Auckland Council’s budget and financing is bound to feed through to Auckland Transport, given that around a third of the council’s operating and capital budgets go to transport. The consultation document notes that public transport services will at best retain the current (already reduced) service levels. Right at the end of the consultation document, the council states that “if further savings are required, this will likely require a significant reduction in public transport services compared to the currently committed schedule”.

I admire the reality check - if general rates are not raised then public transport service levels (and other public services of course) will decline. We also need to be cognisant of the current market factors that are against us - continued bus driver shortages despite wage levels for bus drivers at around $30 per hour. I hate to say it, but further declines in public transport service levels this year seem inevitable.

I’ve previously argued that, on the whole, this is not to do with Auckland Transport but more a function of structural issues, such as the large size and low population density of Auckland.

Mistakes made decades ago and the general market failure in public transport means the subsidised public transport model has not been able to compete with the private car in most large, international cities.

However, there is still a large and growing problem that we need to make public transport work if we are to meet our emission targets. The Auckland Transport Emission Reduction Plan (TERP) indicates a five-fold rise in public transport patronage is required to meet its climate change mitigation objectives in transport by 2030 - and here we are in 2023 with declines.

Where will the money come from?

Very significant investment is going to be required in public transport and it would appear that local authorities like the Auckland Council do not have the full means to fund it. So where will the money come from?

One further source of funding is the National Land Transport Fund (NLTF), a very favourable feature of the New Zealand transport system that ringfences funding (raised from petrol excise duties, vehicle licensing and road user charges) for transport investment.

This structure is something that New Zealand should never let go of as it facilitates long-term decision-making and a degree of independence for the funding agency, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

It is difficult to raise road user charges without upsetting the transition to electric vehicles. Photo / Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency

This is going to be crucial during the massive changes that will happen in transport in the next decade, including the necessary rise of public transport use. The NLTF can make contributions to regional local authorities like Auckland Transport for public transport, typically at a rate of 51 per cent of the project value.

Theoretically, the NLTF contributions could also be raised to make up the balance for public transport investment, but unfortunately, I think this is unlikely to happen.

The NLTF has its own problems as we move to clean energy solutions. Tax revenues on fuel will fall as we transition to the electric engine, and Road User Charges (RUC) that apply to electric vehicles are unlikely to compensate fully for the lost tax income.

It is unlikely RUC will be raised significantly as we will not want to disturb the transition to electric cars. The NLTF is also subject to equivalent inflationary pressures that are most acute in the transport sector, not to mention the burden presented by weather-related events so close to our hearts at the moment. So, no help here.

More Green bonds

The ray of light is the advent of the green bonds programme launched by the New Zealand Treasury in November last year. These green bonds have been a growing presence in international markets since their beginnings in 2007 and the global market has reached US$2 trillion ($3.17t) - $400 billion of issuance last year. New Zealand issued $3b of these bonds in November and I hope this is just the start.

The structure of a green bond is that there are strict criteria as to where the proceeds of the bonds issue can be applied, essentially sustainable investments. With transport being a large contributor to New Zealand greenhouse gas emissions, it is top of the agenda for clean investment, including public transport.

For example, the Treasury information at the time of the issue specified the Auckland City Rail Link (CRL) as a case study of something that would be funded out of the green bond issue proceeds. More funding for public transport out of green bonds is a boon - it is a large source of potential funds with lower funding costs than any local authority could achieve. On the other hand, more centrally-funded projects can be subject to greater political influence and may mean local factors are not so easy to consider.

One feature of the green bond structures is that they specify the types of projects that are permitted under various sustainability criteria - but not outcomes or targets. For example, there is no link toofficial targets such as the greenhouse gas targets in the Emissions Reduction Plan.

There is a subset of green bonds called Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLB) that specify key performance indicators and a time horizon over which these KPIs (key performance indicators) must be met. So far, these SLBs have mainly been issued by corporates to help them commit to their sustainability goals, and in response to increasing investor pressure around sustainability. Only a very few governments have issued them - Chile and Uruguay among the few.

The SLBs are more complex. For example, they need careful measurement of the KPI criteria. However, there is the potential for lower funding costs for New Zealand if we are successful in, say, setting a bond programme related to our emission targets - the bonds trade at a premium and have a rare value right now.

This is a way to use our international reputation, and showcase our green credentials - one of a handful of countries that can boast a high percentage of renewable energy generation.

Acceleration of the green bonds programme and judicious use of SLBs is a way of getting the transition required in public transport, and other areas of infrastructure - where we know we are underinvested.