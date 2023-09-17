Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

PSI downturn could signal ‘return to recession’

NZME.
2 mins to read
Kirk Hope says the August result showed "little in the way of a road to recovery".

Kirk Hope says the August result showed "little in the way of a road to recovery".

BusinessNZ says the dip in August’s performance of services index – the third in succession – could signal a return to recession, clashing with Treasury’s moderate growth forecasts.

The index (PSI) came in at 47.1

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business