Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Proposed delays to big house insulation upgrade welcomed: Six month reprieve?

5 minutes to read
Keiran Gonzalez Pereyra insulates the ceiling of a Papamoa home. Photo / Andrew Warner

Keiran Gonzalez Pereyra insulates the ceiling of a Papamoa home. Photo / Andrew Warner

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Proposed delays to new house-building insulation standards have been welcomed after widespread calls for the changes not to start from November.

David Kelly, Registered Master Builders Association chief executive, said the prospect of delaying changes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.